Iris A. Stewart

Iris Anne Stewart, 82, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Iris was a native of Moore County, born June 18, 1939, to the late John E. and Fonnie Kennedy Cook. She was a graduate of Elise High School.
Iris held many jobs over her lifetime to provide for her family, but her main focus was always on caring for her home and family. Iris was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family and time spent with them brought her the most joy.
She faithfully served the community in the schools, the church and as the wife of the long time fire chief, James Stewart, behind the scenes making things happen. Iris attended countless ball games and community events, and always made time for the friends of her children in her home. She will be remembered for her beautiful flower garden, the wonderful meals she prepared and the deserts that she shared.
Iris was a faithful member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. She was ready with a smile for everyone, a sweet disposition and a “Big Heart” for family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by husband of 55 years, James “Boop” Stewart; brother, John Earle Cook Jr.; uncle, James Judson “Jim” Cook.
Iris is survived by daughter Leslie Rolfe and husband, Rod, of Pinehurst; sons, Rodney Stewart and wife, Jane, of Glendon, Brian Stewart, of Winterville; grandchildren, Jonathan Stewart, of Wilmington, Elizabeth Parnell and husband Brandon, of Glendon, Brianna Cunningham and husband, Michael, of Tampa, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Isabella Jane, Hazel Grace and Logan Michael; nephew, John Earle “Tripp” Cook III; and many friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, at Pine Rest Cemetery, with the Reverend Vic Hill officiating.
The body will lie in repose from 3 to 6 p.m., on Tuesday, April 26, at Kennedy Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home..
Memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 395, Robbins, NC 27325, and FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Kennedy Funeral Home is assisting the Stewart Family.
Condolences may be made to pinesfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.