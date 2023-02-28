Iola W. Walton

Iola Wyatt Walton, of Carthage, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Pinehurst, at the age of 90.
Mrs. Walton was a devoted and beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-
grandmother. She loved and excelled at quilting, a passion she shared with her mother and
grandmother. She surrounded herself with antiques, collectables of all varieties, and Seagrove pottery, and continued the time-honored Rowan County tradition of making delicious chicken and dumplings at Christmas time.
A graduate of Catawba College, with degrees in English and education, Mrs. Walton also held graduate degrees from East Carolina University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A long-time educator, she spent her professional career with the Moore, Rowan and Davidson County public schools.
Mrs. Walton was a devoted member of Carthage First Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as a deacon and church leader. She also taught Sunday School for over 50 years.
A native of Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Beulah File Wyatt. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. William C. Walton; her brothers, E. W. Wyatt Jr. and John Clifford Wyatt; her sister-in-law, Fay Morefield Wyatt; and her nephews, Dean Wyatt and Frank Wyatt.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Prim and her husband, Tom, of Carthage; by her two sons and their wives, Curt (Clare), of Charlotte, and Brent (Brenda), of Fuquay-Varina; by five grandchildren, Blake Prim (Kelly), Corban Prim (Erin), Hannah Walton Bromberger (Ross), Yale Cason (Katie) and Joshua Walton; by seven great-grandchildren, Christopher Prim, Rose Prim, Ivy Prim, Lilly Ruth Prim, Colin Cason, Kaylee Cason and Reece Bromberger; and by her sister-in-law, Betty Bost Wyatt, of Rockwell.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, of Carthage, will be open on Friday, March 3, from 2 to 5 p.m., for anyone that would like to view Mrs. Walton.
A private service for the family will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park mausoleum in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baptists Children’s Home of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361; or to The Public Education Foundation of Moore County, Inc., P.O. Box 1992, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
The family wishes to thank Fox Hollow Senior Living Community and FirstHealth Hospice for their service to the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.
