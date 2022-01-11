Inez M. Wade

Inez McQueen Wade, 72, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her residence.
She is survived by her mother, Daisy Byrd; siblings, Elvis Byrd, Sewell Byrd Jr., Rosa Byrd, Delores Ledbetter (Bobby), Margaret Byrd; and other relatives.
No public viewing will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Services provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
