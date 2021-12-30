Imelda Ann Broussard Dunbar, 83, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
She was born in Sulphur, La., on May 20, 1938, to Swinfred J. and Marguerite (Richard) Broussard. Imelda grew up in New Iberia, La. She married Robert C. Dunbar Jr. and they spent 63 sweet and treasured years together raising five children, witnessing in-laws join, and watching eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren born to the family.
Imelda was an accomplished, classically trained pianist, organist, and music teacher, who shared her gifts with churches and various communities in which she lived over the decades. Some of the local churches she played for were St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, and at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kinston.
Imelda is survived by her children, Marie Cummings (John), of Carthage, Margaret Cutright (Wayne), of Raleigh, Ron Dunbar (Debbie), of Nashville, Ind., Swin Spivey (Aaron), of Maryland; and her daughter-in-law Lea Dunbar, of Arizona. She will be dearly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert C. Dunbar Jr., on Aug. 16, 2020; her son, Robert C. Dunbar III (Dec. 9, 1999); her grandson, Andrew M. Dunbar (Aug. 13, 2021); and her great grandson, Jacob J. Dunbar (April 2, 2007).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Save the Music Foundation www.savethemusic.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) nami.org.
Memorial services to be determined at a later date.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Dunbar family.
Condolences can be left online at pinesfunerals.com.
