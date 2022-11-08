Hugh M. Morrison Jr.

Dr. Hugh Maxwell Morrison Jr., 91, of Southern Pines, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst. Max, a retired ophthalmologist, was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
An accomplished, civic-minded man, Max made many valuable contributions to the early development of Moore County and to Moore Memorial Hospital (now FirstHealth). He will long be remembered by family and friends as a true Southern gentleman, known for his wisdom, honesty, loyalty and dry wit.
Born in Wilmington, and raised in Wallace, Max was the only child of Hugh Maxwell Morrison and Mary Cavanaugh Morrison. He attended Wallace High School, where he was senior class president and graduated with honors. Though Max went to Davidson College to play football, he quickly realized that he had to choose between the football team and his premed courses. Medicine prevailed, and in 1953, Max graduated from Davidson College with a B.S., and from medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1957. He completed a rotating internship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and an ophthalmology residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
In August 1959, Max married Myrtis B. Johnson of Red Springs. During the Korean Conflict, Max served in the Navy as an LCDR USNR medical corps ophthalmologist in Charleston, S.C..
For nearly 40 years, 1963-2002, he practiced ophthalmology and eye surgery in Moore County. Max began his practice in a small office on Northeast Broad Street in Southern Pines. Later, with the help of Dr. Joseph Hyatt Jr., Max started the Pinehurst Medical Clinic on Page Road in Pinehurst.
Max was a member in good standing of many medical organizations, including diplomat of the American Board of Ophthalmology, fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, member of the North Carolina Society of Ophthalmology, member of the American Medical Association, member of the North Carolina Medical Society and member of the Moore County Medical Society, where he served two terms as president (1969-1970 and 1983-1984). He also served Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst (now FirstHealth) as president of the medical staff.
Max was a true Southern gentleman and Renaissance man, an expert in many areas, from architecture, gardening and hunting, to church work and community service. One of Max’s proudest accomplishments was the dream home that he and Myrtis built in 1974, in Weymouth Heights. Max drew the plans for the three-story house and supervised the construction himself. His good friend, the late Tom Howe of Aurora Hills Farm and Nursery, helped with the landscaping, and the home was soon featured on the famous Southern Pines Garden Tour.
Max enjoyed raising bird dogs and bird hunting, first with his father in Duplin County, and later with his good friends in the woods and fields of Moore County. A round of golf at CCNC or one of the many fine historic Moore County golf courses was also high on his list of pleasures. Max was an avid gardener and always enjoyed sharing what he grew. Famous far and wide, “Max’s Tomatoes” were even featured in an edition of the PineStraw Magazine. Rooting camellias was a prolific hobby, and he grew some 150 varieties of camellia plants, developing a cold-hardy cultivar aptly named, Max’s Seedling. Being civic-minded, Max donated numerous prize camellias to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, the town of Southern Pines, the Moore County Arts Council, Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church and the MemoryCare dementia clinic (in Asheville).
Max accomplished much in his 91 years, but he always made it a priority to give back to his community. In addition to running a busy solo ophthalmology practice, he frequently volunteered at the Free Medical Clinic in Carthage. He was a loyal member of the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills and served for two terms with its board of directors. Max was proud of his Scottish heritage and a longtime member of the St. Andrews Society. A member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church for nearly 60 years, he served as a deacon and a member of the session. He also enjoyed music and sang bass in the Chancel Choir for several decades.
Max was predeceased by his parents and by his daughter, Elizabeth Morrison Barron (Chuck).
He is survived by his devoted wife, Myrtis Johnson Morrison; his daughters, Mary Anne Morrison Johnson (David), of Asheville, and Jean Maxwell Morrison, of Southern Pines; and his grandchildren, Alice and Aubrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387; or The Elizabeth Morrison Barron Memorial Art Scholarship, c/o Sandhills Community College Foundation, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.