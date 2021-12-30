Howard Wilson McMillian, 74, of Vass, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m., at New Direction Outreach Ministry in Vass. A public viewing will be held immediately prior to the services, from 12 to 1 p.m.
Services provided by Pugh and Smith Funeral Home, Carthage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.