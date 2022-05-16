Howard C. Campbell

Howard Carson Campbell, 84, of Cameron, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Peak Resources, in Carthage. His family was by his side when he drifted off to be with the Lord.
A going home celebration will be held Wednesday, May 18, at 2 p.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Lewis Ring officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Pineywood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Howard was born in Moore County, on Feb. 5, 1938, to the late Claude Carson and Dora Williamson Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dora Vaughn; sisters, Shirley Blackman and Lois Ring; brothers, Albert, John, Ervin, Jimmy, Marvin, Carl and Paul.
He spent his working career as a local farmer and gave many years of service to his community and church. Howard will be remembered as a man of God, for his strong work ethic, generosity and love of his country.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Brenda Thomas Campbell; daughter, Wanda Lynn Barnett (Curtis), of Raeford; sister, Alice Oakley, of Cameron; grandchildren, Shannon Davis (Chester), of Carthage, and Ethan Barnett (Brittany), of Raeford; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Carson Davis, Luke Ransom Davis, Rebecca Lynn Davis and Dakota Lynn Barnett.
