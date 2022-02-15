Chief Apostle Hoover Benymon, 92, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Aberdeen.
He is survived by Frances Benymon, of Pinebluff, Veronica Hosea (Donald), of Whispering Pines, Vivian Brown (Larry), of Raleigh, Kenneth Collins, of Aberdeen, Nancy Williams (Jerome), of High Point, Lisa Scales (Chris), of Taylortown; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; and his brother, Carlton Benymon (Mattie), of Amityville, N.Y.
Viewing services only. There will be no funeral service or repast. A private family viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. until 12 noon. A public viewing follows on Saturday, Feb. 19, 12 noon until 1 p.m., at Crusade For Christ Deliverance Center, 900 South Gaines St., in Southern Pines. Face masks required or facial covering at all times.
Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home, of Southern Pines, is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.