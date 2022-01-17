Homer E. Robinson, 95, of Cameron, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Montgomery County, he was a son of the late David Tingley and Ida Belle Ewing Robinson. Homer served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. He worked for Ford in the parts department for over 50 years, with many of those years at Phillips Ford in Carthage.
Homer never met a stranger and always looked for the good in others. He had a kind heart and was an encouragement to all he met. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Robinson; and his second wife, Hilda Hardy Robinson; brothers, Charles and Vernon Robinson; and a stepson, Charles Hardy.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Marcia Presley, of Carthage, Allan Hardy and wife, Dee, of Cameron, Iris Spivey and husband, Wayne, of Cameron, Beth Tidwell and husband, Larry, of Holly Springs, Lorraine Davis and husband, Ronnie, of Carthage, Janice Hardy, of Cameron, Doug Hardy and wife, Kim, of Cameron; sister Lois Rohr, of Rochester, N.Y.; and his dog, Ollie; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Solid Rock Community Church on Tuesday, Jan. 18, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial with military honors will be at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Solid Rock Christian Church, 989 White Hill Road, Sanford, NC 27332.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, Carthage.
Online Condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
