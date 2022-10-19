Homer C. Phifer Jr.

Rev. Dr. Homer Craig Phifer, Jr. died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
He was born in Hamlet, on Sept. 12, 1932, to the late Homer C. Phifer, Sr. and Elizabeth Dale Crowell Phifer. He grew up in Jacksonville, Fla. He graduated from Davidson College in 1954. Receiving a commission through the ROTC program at Davidson he served two years in the U.S. Army following graduation. After this service, he attended and graduated from Union Theological Seminary (now Union Presbyterian Seminary) in Richmond, Va., with a Masters of Divinity degree.
He was ordained in the Montpelier Presbyterian Church in Wagram, in 1959, by the former Fayetteville Presbytery. In addition to Montpelier, he served the Old Town Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, the First Presbyterian Church in Thomasville, and the Arlington Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Fla. While in Thomasville he earned his Doctorate of Ministry degree from Union Seminary.
In 1985 he became the executive presbyter and stated clerk of Shenandoah Presbytery with an office in Harrisonburg, Va. Upon his retirement in 1997, the Presbytery made him Executive Emeritus. That same year he and his wife Martha moved to Pinehurst.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha Nelson Phifer.
He is survived by his son Craig and his wife, Lynne, of Pinehurst; grandson, Nathan (wife Samantha); and great-grandsons, Watson and William; and grandson, Scott (wife Alexis); and great-granddaughters, Sophia and Farah.
A memorial service for the Rev. Phifer will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m., at Community Presbyterian Church, in Pinehurst, with Rev. Rod Stone officiating.
The family is very grateful to the staff of Pinehurst Medical Clinic and Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, especially Dr. David Hipp and Dr. Joshua Sesek and their staff for the excellent care provided. Finally, to the staff at Aegis Family Care Home in Southern Pines and the many members and friends of Community Presbyterian Church who made Homer’s life so full and meaningful, eternal thanks for your care, concern and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made in memory of Rev. Phifer to Community Presbyterian Church, Montreat Youth Fund, P.O. Box 1449, Pinehurst, NC 28370.
