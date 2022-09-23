Hollie J. Dean

Hollie Jo Singleton Dean, 69, of Carthage, left her mortal shell for eternal life on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, surrounded by love and family.
Born in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Jan. 22, 1953, she was the daughter of the late James Oscar (J.O.) Singleton Jr. and Nancy Stone Singleton.
Hollie leaves behind her husband of 51 years, William Dean, of Carthage; a sister, Cynthia Singleton Moore (David Moore), of Inman, S.C.; a son, William Dean II (Gwen Dean), of Carthage; a daughter, Elizabeth Dean Hoyle (Trent Hoyle), of Shelby; five grandchildren, Raven Hoyle Causby (Chris Causby), Zoe Dean, Andrew Hoyle, William Dean III and Ethan Hoyle; two
great-grandchildren, Damian and Anthony Causby.
Hollie was an avid crafter whose talent knew no bounds but her passion was knitting, which she thought of as inexpensive therapy. During her own long battle with melanoma cancer, she knitted and donated caps to various NICU and cancer centers for their patients. She also enjoyed teaching others to make crafts. Hollie spent most of her life doing whatever she could to help family and friends. To say she will be missed is an understatement!
A celebration of Hollie's life will be held at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, on Friday Sept. 30. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m.
Graveside service and interment will be held Saturday Oct. 1, at Cleveland Memorial Park, in Shelby, at 4 p.m. Arranged by Cecil Burton Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance
