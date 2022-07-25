Hilda W. John
Hilda Wren McFarland (Warren) Jahnz, formerly of Laporte, Ind., passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.
She was born to Marvin and Hazel (McFayden) McFarland on Oct. 20, 1921, in Raeford. She grew up on a tobacco farm in Aberdeen. Working as a USO during World War II, she met Lt. Ralph Jahnz . They relocated to Indiana and were married on Nov. 13, 1945. They had four beautiful children, Rodney (Patricia Taylor) Jahnz, of Tucson, Ariz.; Pamela (Andrew) Ruminski, of Laporte, Ind.; Rick (Julie) Jahnz, of Dewey, Ariz., and David (Christine) Jahnz, of San Diego, Calif.
HIlda was a homemaker and a wonderful mother. She and the family enjoyed many activities together including travel, bowling, golf, playing bridge, singing and dancing. She was a very talented artist and seamstress.
She was a member of Land of Lakes Art Alliance, Choraliers, Lady Elks Golfers, Amateur Music Club, Redhats and a former member of the First Baptist church.
Ralph passed away March 5, 1978, and she married Ken Warren on Jan. 29, 1983. They enjoyed companionship and family until he passed away on April 5, 1995.
In her adventurous single days she enjoyed desert camping, off-roading, fire camp dancing, canyon hikes and caves.
Hilda stayed in La Porte, Ind., with her daughter and grandchildren until 2011, when she moved to Tucson to get out of the harsh Indiana winters. She enjoyed internet Scrabble, Facebook and FaceTime to keep in touch with family and friends.
She lived an amazing life and was able to celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends last October.
Surviving are all four of her children; a sister, Betty Lou McFarland (Alan) Atwell, of Greensboro; five grandchildren, Angela (Scott) Sontag, of Libertyville, Ill.; Jennifer Ruminski, of San Diego, Calif; Teresa (Shawn Miller) Ruminksi ,of Heber City, Utah; Stephen Ruminski, of Chicago; and Amanda (John Erdman) Taylor, of Tucson, Ariz.; four great-grandchildren, Emily and Braden Sontag (Angela), Albion Do (Jennifer) and Garrett Erdman (Amanda). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; stepmother, Mary Evelyn (Kirk) McFarland; and sister, Hazel McFarland Tracey.
Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at Patton cemetery at a later date, by Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel.
