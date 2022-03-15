Hilbert C. Fisher

Hilbert Cobb “Bud” Fisher, 96, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Born on July 19, 1925, in Raleigh, he was the son of Hilbert A. Fisher and Ethel Cobb Fisher.

Bud grew up in Raleigh and graduated from Broughton High School in 1943. After graduation, he proudly served in the Merchant Marines during World War II, from 1943 to 1945. Upon his return from service, he enrolled at North Carolina State College and graduated with a B.S. degree in textiles in 1949. He was a member of the Delta Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bud served in Panama, with the U. S. Army, during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952.  Upon his discharge from the military, he continued a long and rewarding career in the textile industry.

Bud will be remembered for his love of God and his commitment to the love of his life, Sue, his family and lifelong friends. He had a long history of supporting N.C. State athletics and was a proud season ticket holder at Carter-Finley Stadium for 56 years.

Bud is survived by his wife of 68 years, Susan Gulledge Fisher; daughters, Laurie Fisher (Jeff Mercer), of Charlotte, Barbara Gray (Ken), of Charlotte, and Amy McPherson (Mike), of Christiansburg, Va.; grandchildren, Carrie Jeffries (Kevin), Emily Massey (Chase), Ashley Carver (Kirk), Sarah McPherson and Maggie McPherson; and great-grandchildren, Thomas Massey, Alice Jeffries and Brooks Carver. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Emily Fisher Mauney.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Faith. Recognizing Bud’s lifelong support and encouragement of young people, the family welcomes memorial donations to The Village Chapel - Youth Ministries, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.

