Herman Ray Phillips, 83, of Carthage, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, he was the son of the late Hubert Lee Phillips and Alethea Moore Phillips. Herman served his country for 22 years in the U.S. Army military police. He earned a criminal justice degree from the University of Omaha and a master’s degree in counseling from Campbell University.
Herman served 32 years in the army of the Lord as pastor of Lighthouse Assembly of God, and was most recently serving as assistant pastor at A New Beginning Assembly of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stacey Phillips; and eight siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Margaret Swaggerty Phillips; a daughter, Alyson Campbell (Darrell); a son, Herman Ray Phillips Jr. (Angie); two sisters, Mary Lou Jeffers, of Sanford, and Helen Comer, of Mableton , Ga.; and one brother, Bruce Phillips (Peggy), of Cameron; grandchildren, Julianna, Sarah and Ian.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 23, at A New Beginning Assembly of God, with Pastor Jane Andrews officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Cameron Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to A New Beginning Assembly of God, 123 Causey Road, Lakeview, NC 28350, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.
