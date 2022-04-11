Dr. Herman E. Collier Jr., 94, President Emeritus of Moravian College and Theological Seminary, died peacefully in Hershey, Pa., on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Upon completion of his doctorate in chemistry from Lehigh University in 1955, he was appointed professor and, later, chairman of the Department of Chemistry at Moravian College. In 1969, he was elected to the role of president of the college, serving in that capacity until his retirement in 1986. In retirement, Herman served as interim president of North Carolina Wesleyan College, Salem College, Chowan College and Lee McRae College. In later years, he worked as a senior consultant for an academic executive search firm, placing presidents and deans at 22 colleges and universities nationwide.
Herman and Jerri, his wife of 73 years, were committed to their hometown of Bethlehem, Pa., and were devoted to the students, faculty and friends of Moravian College. His enthusiasm led him to additionally serve on multiple hospital and community boards while residing in Pennsylvania and Southern Pines.
Herman is survived by two sons, Edward and Thomas; their spouses, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerri; their son, Michael; and infant daughter, Kathryn.
The lives of both Herman and Jerri will be celebrated by an early fall graveside service in Bethlehem, Pa.
Online condolences may be left at www.kreamerfuneralhome.com.
