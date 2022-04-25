Herbert R. Conway

Herbert Ras Conway, 79, of Whispering Pines, passed on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Conway was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Virginia Beach, Va., to the late Erasmus and Janie (Collins) Conway. Herbert attended Fairmont High School and, after graduation, he served in the United States Army for four years.
When Herb concluded his service to his country he found his way to a life of public service with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Herb worked a full career with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, retiring at the rank of Sergeant on Jan. 1, 1991.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith (Ralph) Conway; a daughter, Jennifer Wallace and husband, Ronald, of Whispering Pines; two sons, Timothy Conway and wife, Chasity, of Monroe, and John Conway and wife, Emily, of Whispering Pines; eight grandchildren, Benjamin Wallace, Kayla Conway, Wade Smith, Nicholas Conway, Reece Wallace, Molly Conway, Peyton Conway and Grayson Conway.
He was preceded in death by several siblings.
A vigil for the deceased will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., on Monday, April 25, at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. A funeral Mass will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, in Southern Pines. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
