Herbert Leonard Alpenfels II, 84, of Pinehurst, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. “Herbie” was born in Wheatridge, Colo., to the late Herbert Leonard Alpenfels Sr., and Reba Gothard Alpenfels. Upon graduation from high school, Herbie followed his dream and played baseball at Baylor University. He met Laurinda Hancock at Baylor, and they married in 1958. Upon moving back to Wheatridge, Herbie worked for most of his career for Binder Construction and as president of Alder Trucking.
In his younger years, he also worked as a lighting technician at Red Rocks Amphitheater and at the Central City Opera House. For many years he happily recounted stories of the entertainers he’d seen during this time. He loved baseball, especially coaching Little League, and AA baseball, and spent years attempting to perfect his golf game.
He is survived by his three children, Lisa Ingrid Alpenfels, of Westminster, Colo.; Eric Vaughn Alpenfels and wife, Anita, of Pinehurst; and Alicia Catherine Alpenfels and husband, Darrell Billington, of Superior, Colo. He also is survived by four grandchildren, Maxwell Jonathan Szejda, Ella Grace Billington, John Cooper Billington and Baxter Lee Billington. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Alpenfels White.
A celebration of life will take place in Wheatridge, Colo., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandhills Branch of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, 195 Sandy Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
