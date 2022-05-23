Helen S. Causey

Helen Stewart Causey, 75, of Southern Pines, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home.

She was born at the old Moore Memorial Hospital, in Pinehurst, on Sept. 27, 1946, the daughter of the late James W. and Sarah Weaver Causey, of Southern Pines. Helen graduated from Southern Pines High School, and then Campbell University (College) in 1968.

Helen was able to make the trip of a lifetime to India in the early 1970s, where she spent several months with family traveling and learning about Indian culture. She even took Indian cooking classes!

Helen worked for the Southern Pines Library. She then continued her education by obtaining a master’s degree in library science from Emory University, in Atlanta. Following this, she accepted a position as adult services librarian for the Craven, Carteret, Pamlico Regional Library in New Bern. She was fortunate enough to find an apartment in one of the historic homes and loved the huge rooms with 14-foot ceilings and a bathtub that would accommodate a Buick!

She later decided to move back to Southern Pines where she became a sales representative for Microfilming Corporation of America, a New York Times Company, in Sanford. When MCA closed their division, she became the Moore County librarian as part of the Sandhills Regional Library System. She finished her career working for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, in Pinehurst.

Helen was an experienced craftsperson, knitter and family history researcher who always appreciated a challenge. She had a quick wit, a loving and generous spirit and enjoyed baking loads of Christmas goodies for neighbors and friends. Over the years Helen cherished the company of her many beloved cats and dog, Sophie.

She will be greatly missed by her sister, Sally Brooks (Jim), of Apex; and her longtime, loving companion, AJ Jellison, of Aberdeen.

A graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen, at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 27.

Memorial gifts in her name may be made to Moore Humane Society, 5355 NC-22 Carthage, NC 28327, or a pet charity of your choice. No flowers, please.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

