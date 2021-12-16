Helen N. McLendon

Helen N. McLendon (known as Nellie) died. She was the second daughter to Gunnar and Mary Nelson of Proctor, Vt. 

Nellie was educated in the local schools and graduated from Elmira College. She served four years in administrative education at Elmira College, The Ethel Walker School and Cornell University.  Nellie also served on the national board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. In the British Order of St. John, of Jerusalem, she was designated Dame of Grace.

Nellie is survived by a daughter who lives in California; a son who lives in North Carolina; a grandson; and great-granddaughter. She is also survived by eight stepchildren; and 20 step-grandchildren, and counting.  

 A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst NC 28374. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Foundation of FirstHealth or Sandhills Community College.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

