Helen L. Warwick

Helen Louise Ludlum Warwick, 81, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at FirstHeatlh Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Helen was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Lumberton, to the late Thomas and Eleanor Byrd Ludlum.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 5:24 pm
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Rev. Horace Warwick; daughters, Barbara Ussery (Eugene) and Betty Hodges (Harry); son, Michael Warwick; grandchildren, Melissa Seawell (Eddie), Erica Garner (Marty), Stacy Fowler (Jerek), Brian Warwick (Lindsay), Michelle Leitheiser (Kevin) and two stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one step great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother and sister.
Helen married Horace Warwick, also of Lumberton, on March 30, 1957. He became an ordained minister with the Pentecostal Holiness Church and together they pastored five churches during his ministry. She was a godly woman and fully supported his ministry by teaching Sunday School and supporting all activities of the church. She loved reading the bible and was a true student of God’s word.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a faithful friend to many. Helen also enjoyed sewing and Sudoku puzzles. A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Aberdeen First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow the service at New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, Aberdeen First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 217 S. Pinehurst St., Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
