Helen B. Spain

Helen Bernice (née DelCarlino) Spain, beloved wife of Joseph Spain, died peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House on July 9, 2022.
She was born in 1932, to immigrant parents in a working class neighborhood in Philadelphia. She had a resilience that combined her Scottish mother and Italian father. Helen married at 20, quickly started a family and though she had several jobs outside the home, she was a homemaker most of her life. Raised Episcopalian, she converted to Catholicism and developed a devotion to the Blessed Mother.
Several years ago, she and her husband moved to Southern Pines to be closer to family. She loved bird watching (cardinals were her favorite), taking long drives in the country, reading books and working on jigsaw puzzles at the public library, and stopping at local coffee shops, especially The Roast Office in Pinehurst, for tea and scones.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Spain; and three children, Valerie Spain, Mark Spain and his wife, Dr. Kathleen Letizia, Brian Spain and his spouse, Jennifer Spain; and four grandchildren, Emily and Ethan Spain, and Nicholas and Evan Goodman; and one great-grandchild, Nico Goodman.
The family thanks the FirstHealth Hospice House staff for the kind and compassionate care they gave Helen in her final days. The family also thanks her primary care physician, Dr. Ung and his staff, as well as all the staff at the Pinehurst Medical Clinic who supported her health and wellbeing when she was in their care.
In place of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
