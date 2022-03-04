Helen B. Harris

Helen Black Harris, 91, of Austin, Texas, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Mrs. Harris was born in Americus, Ga., on Jan. 18, 1931. She met her husband in high school in Tifton, Ga. Her husband's military career took them to Fort Dix, N.J., and then to Okinawa, Japan, and back to Fort Dix. They eventually settled in Browns Mills, N.J. While in New Jersey, Helen was an active member First Baptist Church, of Wrightstown, and was a founding member of Browns Mills Baptist Church.
After retirement from the civil service, Mrs. Harris moved to Southern Pines. She joined Aberdeen Baptist Church, where she became active in their senior member's program. She also spent time visiting seniors who were no longer able to attend church in person. She also helped with a local food pantry. Mrs. Harris was a board member of the Moore County Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
In addition to enjoying the many things Southern Pines had to offer, she looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren when they came to visit or when she traveled to see them to celebrate holidays, birthdays and graduations.
Mrs. Harris is survived by sons, Claude Harris III, of West Covina, Calif., Greg Harris, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; daughters, Claudette Harris, of Fayetteville, and Mary Harris, of Austin, Texas; daughter-in-laws, Mary Ann Lavan, of Bethesda, Md., and Virginia Harris, of New York, N.Y.; and her grand children, Diane Braceo, Larry Harris Jr., Nicholas Greer Harris, Jason Harris, Mikayla Harris, Zachary Harris, Danielle Todd-Harris; and one great-grandson, Mateo Carlson. Mrs. Harris also leaves behind two sisters, Thelma Long. of Jacksonville, Fla., and Eloise Pridgen (Oria), of Dayton, Ohio; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Mary Black; husband, Claude Harris Jr.; sons, Gary Harris, Larry Harris, Darryl Harris; and grandson, Gregory Harris.
The Harris family would like to thank the staff, nursing assistants and nurses at Penick Village in Southern Pines, and Buckner Villas, in Austin, Texas, for their love and care of our mother. We would also like to thank IPH Hospice staff and nurse Jerry for their care of mom during her final days.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton, N.J., where her memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Helen Harris can be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/.
