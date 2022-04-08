Heather L. McClendon

Heather Laurin McClendon, 32, of Raeford, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at FirstHealth Moore Reginal Hospital, Pinehurst, on Wednesday April 6, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Charles McClendon, of Raeford; daughters, Harley, Kylie and Madi; and son, Charlie; her mother and father, Harold and Elaine Thompson, of Pinehurst; sister, Tiffani Sheppard, of West End; and her twin sister, Alyssa Keith, of Whispering Pines.
For those that knew Heather, she was one of the kindest people you will have ever met. She loved to do things for others, loved her family, riding motorcycles with her husband, going to the flea market with her dad, animal lover and cooking for everyone. She loved spending time with her family and always put others first. To know her was to see true compassion and thoughtfulness; she will be dearly missed.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, April 10, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church, of Raeford.
