Miss Hazel Gillis, 85, of Southern Pines, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her residence.
She is survived by her sons, Sons, Michael and Travis Gillis; grandchildren, Markus Gillis (Madeleine), Travis Flowers (Leila), Latasha Gillis, Pleasure Gillis, and Ashley Flowers; great-grandchildren, Ajani Gillis, Naomi Gillis, and Ripley Flowers; and other relatives.
A walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m., Harrington Chapel FWB Church, Southern Pines. Face masks and social distancing are required for these indoor events. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com. Service provided by Simon Funeral Home
