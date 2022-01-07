Hazel Gertrude Duncan Ferguson, 87, of Raleigh, passed on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Facility in Raleigh.
She was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Wytheville, Va., to the late Robert Lee Duncan and Laura Estelle (Stoots) Duncan. She graduated from George Wythe High School and Johnston Memorial School of Nursing in Abington, Va. She worked as a registered nurse in the Ear, Nose, and Throat wing at Fairfax Hospital before retiring to Southern Pines.
She enjoyed being active in the community through her several clubs. As a needler, she knitted bears for children at the hospital. She enjoyed tea, white wine, taking walks, tending her garden and cooking a delicious salmon. She was a proud, private woman who loved her grandchildren very deeply. A straight talker, she never shied away from saying what needed to be said.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Frank John Ferguson Sr., on May 14, 2004. She had fond memories of their 25th anniversary trip to Hawaii. She’s survived by her three sons, Frank John Ferguson Jr., and wife, Shellie, of Damascus, Md.; Robert Ferguson and wife, Shelli, of Arlington, Va.; and Michael Ferguson and wife, Karen, of Clayton; a sister, Alma Massey of Graham; three grandsons, Robert Michael Ferguson and wife, Whitney; Jackson Robert Ferguson and Michael Duncan Ferguson; one granddaughter, Kathryn Margaret Ferguson; and two great-grandsons, Riley Rhett Ferguson and Health Oliver Ferguson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with the Rev. Archie Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Wake County.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.