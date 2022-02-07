Hazel Christian, 93, of Carthage, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Forsyth County, the daughter of the late Abe and Sallie Press Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clawson Christian.  

Hazel is survived by her son, Ronnie Christian, of Carthage; daughter, Gloria Love, of Edenton; son, Terry Christian, of Carthage; daughter, Teresa Nall, of Clayton; son, Gerald Christian, of Hertford; son, Randy Christian ,of Carthage; son, Jerry Christian, of Carthage; daughter, Patti Wicker, of Sanford; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. 

A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Lillington.  

In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.    

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at http://www.oppfh.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days