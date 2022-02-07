Hazel Christian, 93, of Carthage, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Forsyth County, the daughter of the late Abe and Sallie Press Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clawson Christian.
Hazel is survived by her son, Ronnie Christian, of Carthage; daughter, Gloria Love, of Edenton; son, Terry Christian, of Carthage; daughter, Teresa Nall, of Clayton; son, Gerald Christian, of Hertford; son, Randy Christian ,of Carthage; son, Jerry Christian, of Carthage; daughter, Patti Wicker, of Sanford; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Lillington.
In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at http://www.oppfh.com.
