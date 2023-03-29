Hattie L. Hill

Our beloved Hattie Louvenia Marsh Lewis Hill, the seventh of 14 children of Lawrence and Cora Marsh, was born on Feb. 1, 1911, in Chatham County, Siler City. She peacefully departed this life, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the remarkable age of 112, in New York. Hattie was the last surviving sibling.
Hattie grew up in a Christian family who stressed the importance of being active in the church. At a young age, she became a member of Gees Grove AME Zion Church in Siler City, where she remained a faithful member until she became an adult and relocated. The church was viewed as an extension of one’s educational and social experience. Hattie attended elementary school, where she completed the
eighth grade, the highest level offered to African Americans who lived in Chatham County at that time. Years later, she completed requirements for a high school diploma through the GED program.
In her early adulthood, Hattie moved to Southern Pines. While living and working there, she attended First Missionary Baptist Church. She met and married Robert Lewis. They moved to Birmingham, Ala. To this union a son, Robert Jr., was born. In 1945, Hattie joined Convent Avenue Baptist Church in New York. She was a member of the Tri-State Club and the Lotus Blossom Club. She worshipped
faithfully, and even in declining health, she always insisted on attending church on Senior Saints Day. She was always glad to receive visits, calls and information from her church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lawrence and Cora Marsh; son, Robert Lewis, Jr.; her husbands, Robert Lewis and Vincent Hill; her 13 siblings; and several nieces and nephews, and one great-great niece.
Those who remain to cherish loving memories are her niece, Renea Lloyd; nephews, Dwane Stevenson, Samuel Marsh, John Lawrence Headen (Judy) and Bobby Headen (Dorothea); niece-in-law, Laura Marsh; a devoted family member and primary caretaker, Joyce Flowers (Lloyd); several great-great-nieces and nephews, and a host of great-great-great nieces, nephews, and cousins; two dear friends, Lucille Goldwire and Deborah Pinckney.
Hattie’s family expresses its sincere gratitude and appreciation to her primary care physician, Dr. Jessica Cook-Mack; her exceptional caregivers, Marie St. John and Norma Ramirez; other health aides, doctors and nurses who cared for Hattie over the years, and hospice staff from visiting nurse service for the loving care they provided her.
While we mourn the loss of our dear loved one, we celebrate her life and the memories we hold so dear. With sincere appreciation, we thank the clergy, various organizations and members of Convent Avenue Baptist Church, friends and health care workers for the
numerous acts of kindness, prayers, and visits during Hattie’s illness and during our time of bereavement.
May God Bless and Keep You. The Family of Hattie Louvenia Marsh Lewis Hill
Funeral arrangements entrusted to George Weldon Funeral Home, 353 East 116th St., New York, NY 10029 and McLeod Funeral Home (formerly Simon Funeral Home), 151 South Hardin St., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.