Harvey J. Waters

Harvey John (Hank) Waters died on Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by his beloved wife of nearly 67 years, and his four loving children, in Summerville, S.C.
He was born Feb. 11, 1923, in Hackett, Ark., the son of Guy Andrew and Margaret Wood Waters. After his father's death in 1928, Hank was raised by his stepfather Ben Cosby.
Mr. Waters grew up and attended schools in Alton, Ill. He entered the Naval V-5 program in January 1943, and received his flight wings as an ensign in Pensacola, Fla., in June 1944. He flew twin engine naval planes domestically until separated from service in December 1945.
He graduated from Shurtleff College in 1949, with a B.S. in business administration. On July 9, 1955, Mr. Waters married Marjorie Stuart. Together they would raise four wonderful children. Mr. Waters spent 37 years with Alton Box Board Co., where he was general manager of the container plant in Galesburg, Ill. He was promoted to regional manager of the container division in Alton, Ill. Later he became vice president and general manager of the folding carton division. After the company was purchased by Jefferson Smurfit Corp., he served as divisional administrative vice president.
Upon retirement in 1986, Hank and Marge retired to the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, where they would play golf and participate in community affairs. He was a volunteer at Moore Regional Hospital, and he worked on many homes for Habitat for Humanity, including the first locally sponsored home.
He was an active member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, and served many years at previous churches as elder and deacon.
Hank Waters leaves a legacy marked by steadfast faith in God, and deep, abiding love for family. During his 99 years on earth, he cultivated profound love in the hearts of many. For his life of discipline, integrity, honor, and loyalty to God and to his fellow human being, and for his faith in Jesus Christ, Harvey John Waters has heard the words every human heart desires to hear: "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Marjorie Stuart Waters; two daughters, Jane (and Bill) Hays, of Escondido, Calif., and Carol (and Stephen) Wilkins, of Summerville, S.C.; two sons, John (and Lisa) Waters, of Aurora, Ill., and Tom (and Maureen) Waters, of Alexandria, Va.: 11 grandchildren and one great grandson.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Rider, Madge Gomilla, Betty Christen and Jean Inlow; and brothers, Wood Waters and Bud Cosby.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m., at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 South May Street, Southern Pines, NC 28387; or to your local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
