Harry A. Griffith IV

Harry A. “Hank” Griffith IV, 37, died at his home in Raleigh on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Hank was the beloved husband of Jessica Perna; and loving father of Harry A. “Gus” V, Eleanor and Penny Jean Griffith; son of Harry and Barbara Griffith; brother of Ashley Kollme (Doug), Sarah (fiancée Peter Gunn), Audrey (husband Jake Cooney) and John; grandson of Ann Griffith and Audrey Ashley; and cherished family member to a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Hank was predeceased by his grandfathers, Harry A. Griffith Jr. and Charles A. Ashley; and his uncle, Paul Griffith.
Hank was born in Fayetteville, and grew up in military communities in Fort Bragg, West Point, N.Y., and Regensburg, Germany. He then spent his later grade school and high school years in Pittsburgh.
Hank enlisted in the Army in 2005. His assignments included the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy; the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, N.Y., and the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg. He participated with distinction in numerous campaigns in the Global War on Terror and won a host of awards, including a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. Hank retired as a Master Sergeant in 2019.
Hank was widely known and appreciated for his huge heart, common touch, contagious sense of humor and willingness to help anyone in need. He adored his children and was loved and cherished by each member of his large family. Hank’s family, friends, army comrades and work associates were drawn to him in a special way and will miss him terribly.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387 on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9:30 a.m.
Interment with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
