Guy Baker

Guy Baker, 96, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, peacefully at home after a brief illness.

He was born on March 21, 1926, in Connellsville, Pa., to the late James A. and Elizabeth K. Baker, where he graduated from high school. He entered the U.S. Air Force and trained as a radio gunner. He was discharged in 1946, after serving in Japan.

Guy was employed by the Railway Mail Service as a clerk until its demise. He then was transferred to the Pittsburgh post office as finance manager for several local branches until his retirement in 1985.

Guy regularly attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and was also a member of the Yellow Rockers Square Dance Club.

On June 14, 1952, in Connellsville, Pa., he married the former Kathleen W. Rottler, who predeceased him in 1975. On July 4, 1981, in Hyde Park, N.Y., he married the former Betty Ellen Whitten Howe, who predeceased him in 2013.

He is survived by his daughter, Marti Baker Daly, of Pinehurst; two stepsons, W. Reid Howe and his wife, Sandy, of Wilmington, and Mark Whitten Howe, of Spokane, Wash. He is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Roger Daly, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Howe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 29, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

