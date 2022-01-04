Guthrie M. Hunter

Guthrie “Bud” Murray Hunter, 79, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, Pinehurst.
Bud was born in Lee County on Dec. 1, 1942, to the late Guthrie Murray Hunter and Zula Catherine McNeill Hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Billy Ray Hunter, Thurman Hunter, Vivian Cameron and Edith “Dot” Morgan.
Guthrie worked at GKN Automotive as a facilitator on the management team for over 25 years. Throughout his years, he received many accolades for his leadership style and improvement of productivity and cost analysis. He retired not only once, in 2005, but twice. The second time was to facilitate the closing of the Driveline plant in 2007.
Golf and dancing were two of his favorite activities. Golf combined his love of the outdoors and walking. Saturday mornings were almost always devoted to meeting a few friends for a round or sometimes two. There were not many courses in the North Carolina or South Carolina that he hadn’t played. Over the years he organized many outings for GKN employees, as well as interactive matches between the various plants and divisions. For well over 20 years he was an active participant in the annual Lee County Senior Games winning many gold medals for his skill. He was also a member of the Pinehurst Country Club. He was a long time shagger and enjoyed memberships in the Sanford (SASS) and Moore County Shag Societies (MASS). He held many offices in the early days of the SASS Club. Many lifetime friendships were formed.
Competition didn’t come until the late 90s. He was one of the founding members of the SASS with Class dance team. He was part of the first line dance team competition held in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 1997. The team competed for four years and won first place, their plaque and photo still hangs in the Fat Harolds Beach Club. After the win in South Carolina, the Brick City Dance Team was formed and they competed in Atlanta at the Grand National Dance Championships, where they placed third. Winning the Lee County Senior Games Silver Arts division entitled him to participate in the N.C. State Games winning a gold medal.
Not too long after, he and his partner, Nanci, began teaching the shag dance in Moore County, often reaching more than 90 students in a month. He loved to dance anywhere and it didn’t matter where he was, be it the Capitol Rotunda in Charleston W.Va., the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, or a street in Thailand, he loved to dance. Over 15-plus years he introduced hundreds of adults and juniors to the dance he loved best, the Carolina Shag.
He is survived by sons, Rodney Hunter and wife, Anna Cabello-Hunter, of Sanford, and Brad Hunter and wife, Anna Heinzman-Hunter, of Sanford; long time partner, Nanci L. Donald and her son, David A. Rough, of Pinehurst; sisters, Mary Sue Angel, of Broadway, Betty Oldham, of Sanford, Judy Rosser, of Broadway; step-brother, Wendell “Pee Wee” McNeill, of Broadway; and grandchildren, Alexis Tatiana Hunter, Andrew Murray Hunter, Nicholas Grubb, Jack Hunter and Scarlett Hunter.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m at Broadway Town Cemetery, with Rodney Murray Hunter officiating. Friends are invited to come by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home to sign the register book and honor Bud’s memory.
Please consider donations to FirstHealth Hospice House, 251 Campground Road, West End, NC 27376.
Arrangements are with Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.