Gregory T. Briley

Gregory Thomas Briley, 62, of Ocean Isle Beach, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Anderson, S.C., while helping coordinate the restoration of power to families in advance of Christmas Day.
Born on April 24, 1960, in Fayetteville, to Geraldine White Briley (Nana) and the late Thomas Watson Briley (Papa Tom), Greg lived his life through his faith in our God and Jesus Christ who was his Lord and Savior. This was evident to all who knew his character. In addition to being the model for integrity, he was a selfless man who had a huge heart and walked with a contagious spirit. Known for being funny, gentle and caring, he was a people person who never met a stranger.
Greg served as both a deacon and RA leader at Aberdeen First Baptist Church, and both a beacon and youth leader at Whiteville First Baptist Church. In addition, he served his communities in multiple ways, engaged as a longtime member of the Lions Club and was a baseball coach for hundreds of kids in both Southern Pines and Whiteville.
Greg worked for over 41 years at CP&L, Progress Energy and Duke Energy doing the job he loved. The safety of others was paramount and the respect he had for his coworkers was felt by all. Throughout his life and career, his dedication to service was what made him a role model of a hardworking, Christian man to his wife, two sons and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, salt and fresh water fishing, kayaking, golfing and baseball.
However, nothing brought him as much joy as his family, especially his five precious grandchildren and their mommies’ who he cherished so much. He loved the camaraderie and every minute spent together at our family Pondo Hunt Club in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Stuart, Va.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 41 years, Donna Rakes Briley; two sons, Brian Thomas Briley (Allison) and Duncan James Briley (Michele); one brother, Jeffrey Watson Briley; five grandchildren, Elijah Thomas Briley, Hunter James Briley, Lily Kate Briley, Cayden James Briley and Lexie Claire Briley; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. A second visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Moody Funeral Home, in Stuart, Va., with a service following at 2 p.m.
Burial will be near loved ones at Patrick Memorial Gardens, Stuart, Va.
The family requests those who were blessed by Greg’s life to pay it forward by performing an act of kindness in the world. Also, the family requests any flower arrangements be sent to Moody Funeral Home, 202 W. Blue Ridge Street, Stuart, VA 24171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.