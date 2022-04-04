Gregory L. McLaughlin

Gregory Lee McLaughlin, 48, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Gregory was born May 27, 1973, to Vivian McLaughlin and the late Charles Gregory McLean. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beatrice McLaughlin.
He is survived by his mother; Vivian McLaughlin; sons; Gregory McLaughin and Shykeem McLaughlin; siblings; Charles McLaughlin, Lytesha Vamper, Sheena Chambers (Patrick) and Antone Morrison; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will take place Wednesday, April 6, at Mt. Zion AME Church, in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.kearnsmemorial.com.
The family has entrusted services to Kearns Memorial in Maxton.
