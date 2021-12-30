Gregory Alan Mello, 26, of Aberdeen, passed suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Born in Fayetteville, on Oct. 7, 1995, he was the son of David Mello and AnnMarie Mello-Morris. He moved to Moore County in 2005, where he graduated from Pinecrest High School, class of 2013. At Pinecrest, Greg played football, a sport he loved and gave his all too. He played on both offense and defense throughout his time as a captain for the Patriots. His senior year, Greg was named the Offensive MVP. After graduation, he continued his education and football career at Guilford College. Shortly after arriving at Guilford, he was named the captain of the Quakers football team as well. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in criminal justice and political science.
After college Greg served a short time in the military until being medically discharged. After returning home to Moore County, he worked for Outback Steakhouse and Aberdeen Fabrics. Greg was a passionate man with a gentle heart who had an incredible work ethic. He cherished dearly and fiercely protected the people and things he loved. He loved his family, friends, football, and his dog, Benny, with all of his enormous heart.
Greg was the husband of Shyane Mello. He is also survived by his stepfather, Brian Morris, husband of his mother; stepmother, Abby Mello, wife of his father; his sister, Sierra Mello; brothers, Samuel Mello, Andrew Mello, and Josh Morris; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alexander Mello.
The family will receive friends at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. A celebration of his life will follow on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m., at Bethesda Cemetery, 1000 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
