Grace A. Chavis

Grace Ann Chavis, 88 of Carthage, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Grace was born in Lumberton, on Feb. 28, 1933, to Lucion Hunt and Ader Mae (Bell) Hunt.
Grace is survived by her children, Carlene Saldana, Kathy Chavis, Gale Morgan and Tony Chavis; four sisters, Mary Cummings, Geraldine (Jerri) Farley, Patricia Noethen and Hattie Morgan; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bracy Lee Chavis; sons, Bracy Wayne Chavis and Cloyd Lynn Chavis; five sisters and two brothers.
A wake will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
