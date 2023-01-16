Glenna B. Brendell

Glenna Brinkley Brendell, of Seven Lakes, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Raleigh, after a valiant battle with cancer, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She accepted this challenge with her usual grace and fortitude, relying on her faith for strength and courage. Her family, friends, church and caregivers provided loving support and encouragement in her last months.
Glenna was born in Burnsville, to the late Clyde and Velma Brinkley. She was a classic Southern lady, who was a strong Christian, a devoted mother and a caring friend. And everyone knew she was an excellent cook, in fact, she could take whatever was in the refrigerator and turn it into a gourmet meal, and she didn’t even have to use recipes!
Glenna received a full four-year scholarship to Appalachian Teachers College, in Boone, (currently Appalachian State University) where she majored in home economics education, and later she received a master’s degree in guidance and counseling (Education Department).
After graduating from college, she married Bobby Wayne Brendell, and worked in the Moore County public school system for 34 years. She was a teacher at heart, an excellent instructor and cherished the relationships she formed with her students and staff through the years.
With almost 60 years in Moore County, she had numerous friends and enjoyed a wide range of hobbies: playing bridge, clogging, cooking, sewing, hiking and gardening. Several years ago, a girlfriend invited her on a month-long trip out West, where she met wonderful people and saw many natural wonders of California and Alaska. Recently, she visited all 41 N.C. State Parks, within 18 months with a special friend, Wayne. These adventures were cherished highlights in her life. Returning to her roots in the mountains of North Carolina was an annual summertime pleasure that brought her much joy as she reconnected with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Peckham, and son-in-law, Bob; her sister, Brenda Boone (Bill); nephew, Bryan Boone (Kelly); two great-nieces, Taylor Conley (Eric) and Alex Boone; and one great-great-nephew, Nolan Conley; and many beloved cousins. She was pleased to be called “Gigi” by Julie Peckham Spearing, husband, Paul, and their children, Savannah, Liliana, Bella and Zach; and by Jeff Peckham, wife, Christy, and their children Jonah, Ella, Haylee, Caroline, Judah and Adeline. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (www.samaritanspurse.org); or to Grace Church, 1519 Luther Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387 (www.gracechurchsp.org/give) and designate Seven Lakes Campus Building Fund.
A memorial service to honor Glenna’s life will be held Feb. 10, at 1 p.m., at The Chapel in the Pines, Seven Lakes, followed by a time to visit with the family in the fellowship hall. A graveside service will be conducted in the spring in Burnsville.
Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.