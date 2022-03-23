Glenn F. Chambers

Glenn Franklin Chambers, 66, of Aberdeen, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at the FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Mr. Chambers was a United States Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Chambers; children, Derrick McPhaul (Sarah), Demetrius Blue (Reginald) and Jasmine Chambers; siblings, Rev. Mary Harris, Pastor Alfonzo Chambers (Vern), Rufus Chambers (Gloria), Cartho Chambers (Melvin), Alice Dockery (Kenny), Michael Chambers, Prudence McCollum (Joe), Wanda Chambers, Warlyene Thompson (Tony) and Deborah Chambers; eight grandchildren; and other relatives
No public viewing will be held. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 25, at 12 p.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1250 West New York Ave., Southern Pines. Social distancing is suggested for this outdoor event.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
