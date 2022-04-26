Gladys A. Pendergraph

Gladys Alleen Pendergraph, 90, of Carthage, passed away in her sleep on Friday, April 22, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Pendergraph; and only son, Gary Pendergraph. She leaves to mourn her brother, Jack Caddell, of Carthage.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 29, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive AME Zion Church, 440 Bethlehem Church Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
A funeral will be held Friday, April 29, at 2 p.m., at the church.
Interment will follow at Mt. Olive AME Zion Church cemetery, Carthage.
