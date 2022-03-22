Gilbert E. Hoffmann

Gilbert Edwin Hoffmann, of Raeford, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 21, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, at the age of 87.
Mr. Hoffmann was born in Jacksonville, Fla., on April 13, 1934, to the late Karl George Hoffmann Sr. and Grace Haddock Hoffmann. He was preceded in death by his wife for over 50 years, Marilyn Lewis Hoffmann; his son, Gilbert Steven (Steve) Hoffmann; his brother, Karl George Hoffmann Jr.; and his companion, Geraldine Black.
Mr. Hoffmann served in the U.S. Navy, and was an active member of the Community United Methodist Church, where he loved bringing others to Christ. He was employed with Chevron until he retired and took over the family farm in Raeford. He enjoyed playing card games every week with his friends. Mr. Hoffmann loved his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela H. Henry and her husband, Terry, of Rudy, Ariz.; a daughter-in-law ,Jeanine Hoffmann, of Louisville, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Matthew Hoffmann and his wife, Nicole, Eric Hoffmann, Colton Henry and his wife, Kimberlyn, Erin Hoffmann, Chandra Schumacher and her husband, Scott, Andrew Hoffmann and Cierra Henry; five great-grandchildren, Owen Hernandez, Phoenix Schumacher, Anthony Hoffmann, Kinsley Chandler and Maddox Henry.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Monday, March 28, at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Ave., Raeford.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 29, at Community Unity Methodist Church Cemetery, 2999 Calloway Road, Raeford, with Rev. Donnie Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 2999 Calloway Road
Raeford, NC 28376.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.