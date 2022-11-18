Giang K. Loi

Lt. Col. Dr. Giang (John) Khai Loi, 60, of Vass, passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
John was born in Vietnam, on Oct. 26 1962, to Hien Loi and Muoi Long. He came to America in 1979 as a refugee. After graduating high school in 1982 in Seattle, Wash., John received his Bachelor of Science at Seattle Pacific University, a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering at Columbia University, in 1988, and then his master’s in engineering in 1989, and finally his D.D.S. from Ohio State University in 1998.
A majority of his life, he has always served our country in the armed forces: Marine Corps (1982-1983), Army (1983-1988), Navy (1988-1998) and Air Force (1998-2013). John was a dentist of 27 years and was loved by many of his patients, coworkers and colleagues at Smile Starters.
When he wasn't serving his country or community, he loved to travel and frequently visited his loved ones in Seattle, Wash. He was a man who had a great fascination for literature, world history and learning the guitar.
John is survived by his sisters, Sandy and Mickey Loi; his brother, Ha Loi; his mother, Muoi; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.,at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, or Seattle Cancer Care Society.
