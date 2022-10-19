Gerda A. Rosenwinkel of Algonquin, Ill., formerly of Addison, Ill., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the age of 101.
She was the beloved wife of the late, Wilbert; and preceded in death by her children, Joan and Wilbert Jr.
In 1926, at the age of 5, Gerda immigrated to America from Germany with her father, mother and brother. Adapting to a new country just like she always adapted to life, she was resilient, faithful and always kept her quick wit and sense of humor.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by son, Ronald Rosenwinkel (Karen Freeman), of Lisle, Ill.; Gail (Wayne) Heier, of Nekoosa, Wis., and Claire (Randy) Hussey, of Carthage; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Cooper, Scott (Melissa) Heier, Ron Rosenwinkel (Sandy MacLeod Elstner), Tess Farmer and Jay Hussey; great-grandchildren, Morgan (Doug) Heitkamp, Tyler Cooper, Emma (Michael) Tanke, Brandon Heier, Tully and Quincy Farmer.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 21, 4 to 7 p.m., at St. John Lutheran Church, 6821 Main St., Union, IL.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m., until time of funeral service. Interment following the funeral service at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Addison, Ill.
