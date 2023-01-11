Geraldine W. Briley

Geraldine (Jerry) White Briley, 88, of Southern Pines, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Peak Resources-Pinelake, in Carthage.
Jerry was born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Bethel, to the late Leroy and Lillian Idell White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (Tom) Watson Briley; brothers and sisters; and son, Gregory Thomas Briley.
Steadfast in her faith in God and love for Jesus Christ, Jerry devoted her life to serving others. She was a member at Grace Baptist Church, in Fayetteville, and later at First Baptist of Aberdeen, where she served in the church choir, worked with children ministries and visited the homebound.
After completing a three year hospital-based nursing apprenticeship program, she worked as a registered nurse in floor, supervisory and educational capacities. She spent most of her career at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, in Fayetteville. In retirement, she volunteered in multiple programs at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Tom and Jerry, with their two sons, traveled the world throughout his 20-year career in the United States Air Force, forging countless friendships along the way. Jerry was known by all as supportive, caring and focused on her family whom she loved dearly. Jerry enjoyed annual family vacations, reading, crocheting/quilting, daily walks and watching college basketball. Also, she enjoyed many years engaging in community activities throughout the Sandhills and regularly dined with friends.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Watson Briley; daughter-in-law, Donna Rakes Briley; grandchildren, Brian Thomas Briley (Allison), Duncan James Briley (Michele) and Samantha Briley Robbins (Matt); great-grandchildren, Elijah Thomas Briley, Greilyn Sky Robbins, Hunter James Briley, Lily Kate Briley, Asher Dean Robbins, Cayden James Briley and Lexie Claire Briley.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., at First Baptist of Aberdeen, with a service following at 3 p.m. Interment will be at Bethesda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or the American Cancer Society, 2600 Glenwood Ave., Suite 231, Raleigh, NC 27608.
