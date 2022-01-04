Geraldine Black

Geraldine Black, 85 of Aberdeen, passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Geraldine was born in Hoke County, on Jan. 10, 1936, to Jonah Ezekiel Vanhoy and Gertie Pope Vanhoy. Geraldine was a long time active member of Aberdeen First Baptist Church, serving many years on the kitchen committee and counting committee. She spent decades playing cards each month with a close group of friends. She enjoyed spending time with family and doing for others.

Geraldine is survived by son, Jonathan Black and wife, Sandy; daughters, Kimberly Moore and husband, Chris, and Lynda Black and husband, Randy Mays; grandsons, Nathan Black and wife, Dixie, Trent Black, Chase Black, Will Black and Garrett Moore; brother, Grady Vanhoy and wife, Joann; sister, Sherian Hedden; and special friend, Gilbert Hoffmann. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Black, and brother, Robert (Bob) Vanhoy.

Family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Aberdeen First Baptist Church, 700 N Sandhills Blvd, Aberdeen, NC 28315. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 251A Campground Road, West End, NC 27376, or the Kitchen Committee of Aberdeen First Baptist Church, 700 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days