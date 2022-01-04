Geraldine Black, 85 of Aberdeen, passed away at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Geraldine was born in Hoke County, on Jan. 10, 1936, to Jonah Ezekiel Vanhoy and Gertie Pope Vanhoy. Geraldine was a long time active member of Aberdeen First Baptist Church, serving many years on the kitchen committee and counting committee. She spent decades playing cards each month with a close group of friends. She enjoyed spending time with family and doing for others.
Geraldine is survived by son, Jonathan Black and wife, Sandy; daughters, Kimberly Moore and husband, Chris, and Lynda Black and husband, Randy Mays; grandsons, Nathan Black and wife, Dixie, Trent Black, Chase Black, Will Black and Garrett Moore; brother, Grady Vanhoy and wife, Joann; sister, Sherian Hedden; and special friend, Gilbert Hoffmann. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Black, and brother, Robert (Bob) Vanhoy.
Family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Aberdeen First Baptist Church, 700 N Sandhills Blvd, Aberdeen, NC 28315. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 251A Campground Road, West End, NC 27376, or the Kitchen Committee of Aberdeen First Baptist Church, 700 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
