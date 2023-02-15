Gerald F. Prange

Gerald F. (Gerry) Prange, 100, of Pinehurst, died on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, following a short illness.
Gerry was born December 31, 1922, in Lancaster, Pa., to Pearl and H. Frank Prange. He graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School, class of 1940, in Lancaster, and held B.S. and masters degrees in wood science and technology, respectively, from Penn State University and the State University of New York at Syracuse. A veteran of World War II, he was a staff sergeant with the 9th Air Force, serving in England, France and Germany.
Gerry married his high school sweetheart, Mary M. Winnerling, of Lancaster, Pa., who passed away December 2012, after celebrating 69 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, June and husband, Jack Collins.
Gerry is survived by his daughters, Judith Anne and husband, Walter Havenstein, of Pinehurst, Carol Anne and husband, JR Roscher, of Pawleys Island, S.C., and Mary Elizabeth (Mollie) and husband, Bruce Brenner, of Lebanon, Pa. He is also survived by grandson, Walter and wife, Mary Havenstein; and great-granddaughters, Lindsey and Riley; grandson, Ken and wife, Amy Roscher; and great-grandsons, John Michael and Sam; grandson, Zack and wife, Emily Henderson; and granddaughter, Katie and husband, Asher Langenfeld; and great-grandson Grayson. Gerald is also survived by his sister, Janis and husband, Ray Sylte; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Prange was a research engineer for Johns Manville Corp., of New Jersey, and the Timber Engineering Co., in Washington, D.C., before joining the National Forest Products Association (NFPA) as a director of the technical division. He subsequently became the vice president for technical operations, a position he held until retirement in 1986. Gerry was an honored recipient of the Borden Award for Outstanding Wood Industry Research. He was also an appointee to the Building Research Advisory Board of the National Academy of Sciences and National Research Council.
As a lifelong marksman, Gerald Prange was an All American Rifle Team member, as captain of the Penn State Rifle Team. He was a member of the Lancaster, PA Rifle Team as a teenager, a member of the Rappahannock Pistol and Rifle Club and, most recently, the Moore County, NC Wildlife and Conservation Club. As modest golfers, Gerry and Mary enjoyed playing the courses at Pinewild Country Club with family and friends.
Throughout his busy career, Gerry was, at heart, a sailor who with wife, Mary, his daughters, and many friends happily cruised the Chesapeake Bay in their ketch, the Hoyden, (German for Rambunctious Tomboy).
Gerry was lovingly known as Granddad or GD to his grandchildren and Gramps to his great-grandchildren. Possessing a wonderful memory, he was a master storyteller, and creator of limericks, who enjoyed entertaining his family and friends. He loved playing the kazoo and singing too! He will greatly be missed by all who knew him and considered him a friend.
A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, March 2, at 2 p.m., at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
