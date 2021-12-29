Georgie Mae Joyce Blue, 82, of Aberdeen, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Georgie was born March 29, 1939, in Harnett County, to the late George Elmer Joyce and Lilimae Steele Joyce. Although growing up as a sharecropper’s daughter and working hard her entire life, she was proud of her childhood and her family.
Upon graduation from West End High School, class of 1957, where she received the superlative of “Most Likely to Succeed,” Georgie was a recipient of a nursing school scholarship. She graduated from High Point Nursing School in 1960. She was indeed successful and had a long career at what is now FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, where she retired with over 40 years of service as an O.R. nurse. She always enjoyed attending nursing conventions and being an active member of the American Organization of Registered Nurses.
Georgie was very active in her community and her church. She taught Sunday School for many years and she was very involved with the women’s groups in her church. Georgie enjoyed square dancing and being social at any event that she attended, always looking for someone that she knew wherever she went so that she could socialize and greet them. She enjoyed family genealogy and making discoveries of new family members. Georgie was always doing things for her grandchildren and spent the entire year making sure that Christmas was special for each of them.
Georgie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Luther Nelson Blue, of Aberdeen; her children, Carl Blue, of Clemson, S.C.; Craig Blue and his wife, Frances, of Hubert, and Carol Blue Whitesell and her husband, Rick, of Advance. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Anna Price and her husband Rusty, Alexandra Blue, Ashlyn Whitesell and Andrew Whitesell; as well as her siblings, Sarah Joyce, of West Jefferson, George Joyce and his wife, Barbara, of Franklinville, and Jesse Joyce and his wife, Carol Dean, of Jackson Springs.
A private family graveside service will be held at Culdee Cemetery in Eastwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to NC League for Nursing Academic Scholarship Fund Foundation for the Carolinas, 217 S. Tryon St., Charlotte NC 28202.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
