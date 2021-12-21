George L. Sandy

George Lewis Sandy, 93, of Vass, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, surrounded by his loving family.

George was born in W.Va. to the late Lester Ray and Maude Wright Sandy. He was a beloved father and grandfather who was committed to his country and community.

George joined the U.S. Army in 1946. During his 23 year military career, he served in the Korean War and Vietnam War with Co. B 7th Special Forces Group Airborne 1st Special Forces and was the 32nd member of Fulton Skyhook. He retired as master sergeant in 1968. George went on to have a 30 year postal service career until retiring in 1998.

He was a volunteer with the Vass Fire Dept., Vass Lion’s Club and U.S. Kids Golf, to mention a few. He was a true giver and people person who will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sally Sandy; children, George Douglas Sandy (Sherry), of Fayetteville, Rhonda Sandy Sears (Clifford), of Stedman, Timothy Sandy, also of Stedman, and Lori Sandy Goewey (Josh), of Florida; grandchildren, Ronnie Parker II, Susanna Goewey and Sven Goewey.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m., at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville. He will be laid to rest with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of George Sandy to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.

The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days