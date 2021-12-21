George L. Sandy

George Lewis Sandy, 93, of Vass, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, surrounded by his loving family.
George was born in W.Va. to the late Lester Ray and Maude Wright Sandy. He was a beloved father and grandfather who was committed to his country and community.
George joined the U.S. Army in 1946. During his 23 year military career, he served in the Korean War and Vietnam War with Co. B 7th Special Forces Group Airborne 1st Special Forces and was the 32nd member of Fulton Skyhook. He retired as master sergeant in 1968. George went on to have a 30 year postal service career until retiring in 1998.
He was a volunteer with the Vass Fire Dept., Vass Lion’s Club and U.S. Kids Golf, to mention a few. He was a true giver and people person who will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sally Sandy; children, George Douglas Sandy (Sherry), of Fayetteville, Rhonda Sandy Sears (Clifford), of Stedman, Timothy Sandy, also of Stedman, and Lori Sandy Goewey (Josh), of Florida; grandchildren, Ronnie Parker II, Susanna Goewey and Sven Goewey.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m., at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville. He will be laid to rest with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of George Sandy to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.
