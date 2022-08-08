George K. Suggs

George Kinwyn “Kin” Suggs, 93, of Carthage, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Kin was the fourth child born, in Dunn, to Thelma and Willie Suggs on June 4, 1929. Kin came to Carthage in 1952, with his wife, Betty, and two-year-old daughter to manage the A&P Grocery store. In 1957 he started his own insurance business, where he and his wife continued to work until well into his 80’s.
Kin wore “many hats” during his many years. He has served the Carthage area as a justice of the peace and later appointed as magistrate in 1968. In addition, he served as a Boy Scout Explorer advisor and received the “Distinguished Leadership Citation.” He served in the Jaycees and was chosen “Outstanding Young Man of the Year” in 1959.
Kin was also a long-time member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon as well as church secretary for many years. He was a volunteer fireman and a past master of the Masonic Lodge of Carthage.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one older brother and two older sisters. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Cannady Suggs.
Kin is survived by his daughter, Dwan Buddin and husband, David, of Anderson, S.C.; and his son, Dwight Suggs and wife, Beth, of Holden Beach. He had four grandchildren, Kelly Buddin, Glenn Buddin, Jason Buddin and Jeremy Suggs; and is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest brother, Dalwyn Suggs, of Barnesville, Ga. A special friend to the family, Johnny Riddle, helped Kin with transportation to appointments.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of one’s choice or to the First Baptist Church, 108 S. McNeill St., Carthage, NC 28327.
Arrangements are by Skinner and Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.