George K. Cameron

George Keith Cameron, 50, of Cameron, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Keith was born in Moore County to Brenda Murphy Cameron Holder and the late George H. Cameron. He worked for FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in the mail room as a lead clerk.
Keith is survived by his mother, Brenda Murphy Cameron Holder, of Cameron; a sister, Doris McLaughlin and husband, Vernon, of Covington, Va.; and a niece, Lauren Clark of Covington, Va.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m., at Cameron Baptist Church, with Rev. Jared McNeill presiding. Burial will follow in the Pineywood Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, in Sanford. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
