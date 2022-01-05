George B. Thompson Jr.

George B. “Tommy” Thompson, Jr., 54, died suddenly Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Charlotte, where he had lived for thirty-five years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Couture Thompson, in 2003. He is survived by his father, George B. Thompson, of Southern Pines; three sisters, Julie T. Blank (Chris), of Southern Pines, Regina T. Maldonado (Angel), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Sara T. Campano (Ralph), of Durango, Colo. He is also survived by eight uncles, six aunts, and numerous cousins.
He lived at Ravendale Group Home, an autistic home in Charlotte. He was a gentle spirit, most happy when he was shooting baskets, petting dogs, swimming and dancing. He was one of the favorites of the caregivers at the group Home and at Lifespan day placement services.Our family wishes to thank the managers and employees at the group home for all of their care and support given to Tommy for many years.
A Mass celebrating his life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 160 E. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, immediately followed by burial at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Services of Mecklenburg County, 2211 Executive St., Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28208-3655, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
