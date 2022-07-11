Genevieve V. Snyder, 85, of Aberdeen and formerly Waverly, N.Y., passed peacefully at Accordius Healthcare, in Aberdeen, on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Genevieve was born in Elmira, N.Y., on Dec. 31, 1936. She was a Christian woman, held church in her own home and enjoyed reading her Bible.
When she was a young woman, Genevieve married Junior Corby, and the couple had three children, Carroll, Marvin and John.
Years later, she married Edward Snyder. His job brought them to Philadelphia, where he found employment and Genevieve worked several jobs. They had three children together, Edward “Gene,” Shirley and Charlie. She was a loving homemaker and mother. They soon returned to New York, settling in Waverly, where Genevieve would care for Edward as he declined over the years. In 2010 Genevieve moved to the Sandhills of North Carolina.
Genevieve was the loving mother of Carroll Corby and wife, Kathy, Marvin Colby and wife, Debbie, John Miller, Gene Snyder, Shirley Bennett and husband, Ron, Charlie and wife, Charley. She was also a loving grandmother to her 11 grandchildren, Carroll Jr., Daniel, Andrew, Kirsten, Robert, Keeley, Josh, Brittney, Austin, Autumn and Ariel; and her 11 great–grandchildren. Genevieve is survived by sister, Joan Manual Polcyn. She was predeceased by the late Oakley Manual and Judy Martz.
