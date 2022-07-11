Genevieve V. Snyder, 85, of Aberdeen and formerly Waverly, N.Y., passed peacefully at Accordius Healthcare, in Aberdeen, on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Genevieve was born in Elmira, N.Y., on Dec. 31, 1936. She was a Christian woman, held church in her own home and enjoyed reading her Bible.

When she was a young woman, Genevieve married Junior Corby, and the couple had three children, Carroll, Marvin and John.

Years later, she married Edward Snyder. His job brought them to Philadelphia, where he found employment and Genevieve worked several jobs. They had three children together, Edward “Gene,” Shirley and Charlie. She was a loving homemaker and mother. They soon returned to New York, settling in Waverly, where Genevieve would care for Edward as he declined over the years. In 2010 Genevieve moved to the Sandhills of North Carolina.

Genevieve was the loving mother of Carroll Corby and wife, Kathy, Marvin Colby and wife, Debbie, John Miller, Gene Snyder, Shirley Bennett and husband, Ron, Charlie and wife, Charley. She was also a loving grandmother to her 11 grandchildren, Carroll Jr., Daniel, Andrew, Kirsten, Robert, Keeley, Josh, Brittney, Austin, Autumn and Ariel; and her 11 great–grandchildren. Genevieve is survived by sister, Joan Manual Polcyn. She was predeceased by the late Oakley Manual and Judy Martz.

Services will be private.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days